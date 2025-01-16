Love the Philippines attracts travel buyers

SINGAPORE, 17 January 2025: The Philippines’ pavilion at Travex, the travel mart component of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2025, was a hot spot for the 323 international buyers from 42 countries keen on updating their island travel products for their Southeast Asia tour content.

The Love the Philippines team was led by Tourism Development and Planning Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso, joined by Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Nograles and TPB Market Representative in Malaysia, Dato Melissa Ong.

The Philippine delegation included 17 private stakeholders representing travel and tour agencies, hotels and resorts, MICE venues, and an airline.

The opening ceremony at the Love the Philippines pavilion came alive with captivating performances by the Sindaw Performing Arts Guild and Acapellago, with a vibrant rendition of “Island Philippines”.

During the Philippines’ country briefing, TPB COO Nograles highlighted key industry updates and achievements on behalf of the Department of Tourism, sharing insights and answering media questions alongside DOT officials.

ATF TRAVEX ends today, 17 January, with an official delegate count of 1,000 delegates, 221 seller organisations, 100 hosted media, and 323 international buyers. Sellers from 10 ASEAN bloc countries occupied 2OO booths at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre. The mart ran from 15 to 17 January at the conference centre in Johor Bahru.