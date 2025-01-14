Karuizawa: ‘Four Seasons of the Year’ experience

BANGKOK, 15 January 2025: Japan’s picturesque resort town Karuizawa is stepping into the international travel destination spotlight at JAPAN EXPO Thailand 2025, exhibiting from 7 to 9 February 2025 at CentralWorld Bangkok.

The resort town looks to attract more Thai travellers seeking natural and cultural experiences available through all ‘Four Seasons of the Year’ in Karuizawa.

Although Japan is well established as a popular outbound destination for Thais, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), Japan is experiencing a post-pandemic resurgence, with 995,558 arrivals from Thailand in 2023.

However, many hidden gems still wait to be uncovered around Japan, and Karuizawa remains relatively unknown in Thailand after attracting just 8,725 Thai visitors last year, according to 2023 data from Nagano prefecture.

This might not last for much longer. Located only 70 minutes by Shinkansen ‘bullet train’ from Tokyo, Karuizawa is one of Japan’s most renowned highland resorts tucked into an elevated plain (1,000 metres above sea level) at the foot of Mount Asama. It is a fascinating oasis for those who cherish natural mountain landscapes, changing seasons, plus a vibrant food and shopping scene to round out the town’s attractions.

Karuizawa’s popularity dates back to the late 19th century as a summer retreat for missionaries and diplomats based in Tokyo. It soon attracted the upper echelons of Japanese society — including members of the Imperial Family — becoming the highland resort town of choice to escape Tokyo’s blistering heat. Its excellent ski slopes and long golfing season, which runs into December, have also proved popular with Japan’s elite.

The town’s rich cultural heritage also attracts writers, artists, filmmakers, and musicians year-round with its captivating art galleries and museums, plus an abundance of attractions that inspire creativity. It’s also home to the Karuizawa Tourist Hall, with its classic wooden exterior, and the nearby Alexander Croft Shaw Memorial Chapel, which dates back to 1888, both open year-round.

Top Tips to Enjoy Karuizawa

Each year, Cherry Blossoms begin to bloom in April and herald the start of Spring, offering fantastic photo and selfie opportunities.

At Shiraito Falls, visitors can enjoy fresh green foliage in Spring, a cool misty breeze in Summer, and dazzling colourful leaves in Autumn.

In December Karuizawa transforms into a Winter Wonderland as soft snow for skiers and snowboarders blankets the town. There are also ice skating, curling rinks, and a dedicated sightseeing lift for non-skiers to enjoy the panoramic views. Bathers can enjoy the open-air hot springs at Sengataki-onsen and Hoshino-onsen year-round, but they are most appreciated in Winter.

Mount Asama offers different experiences year-round since the region’s foliage is ever-changing. Hikers can summit the active volcano, with an assent of 2,568 meters, throughout all four seasons.

Sports enthusiasts can find an activity for every season year-round: Horseback riding, golf, cycling, tennis, swimming or rollerblading in Spring, Summer and Autumn, to name just a few, or take a curling lesson at the Karuizawa Ice Park in Winter.

Kyu-Karuizawa Ginza Street is open year-round and features bakeries, coffee shops, and eateries. It has been a home of culinary delights since the late nineteenth century, especially its Soba and home-brewed sake and beer using local spring water.

Karuizawa Tourism and Economic Affairs Division chief Kazuto Sato said: “Karuizawa is exhibiting at JAPAN EXPO Thailand 2025 because we see the opportunity for engagement and the potential to attract more Thais with a new destination in Japan that offers all-year-round experiences in an unspoiled natural environment.”

Find out more at the Karuizawa Administration Booth E8 at the JAPAN EXPO Thailand 2025 from 7 to 9 February 2025 at CentralWorld Bangkok.