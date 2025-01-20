IHG sponsors Singapore Smash Table Tennis

SINGAPORE, 21 January 2025: IHG Hotels & Resorts has been named the official hotel partner for the upcoming World Table Tennis (WTT) hosted in Singapore from 2 to 9 February after qualifying rounds on 30 January and 1 February.

IHG in a press statement on Monday, said the stage was set, and “excitement is building for Singapore Smash 2025, the first World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash of the year.”

Photo credit: IHG. Singapore Smash Table Tennis.

With 13 hotels in Singapore, IHG will get table tennis fans closer to all the action on the court. The multifaceted partnership will also include displaying IHG’s logo across digital and printed perimeter displays at the Infinity ∞ Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub.

“Our 13 Singapore properties are ready to welcome the world’s best table tennis players, their teams, and fans to experience true hospitality for all. To us, this is more than a partnership—it’s a shared vision to bring people together through sport, passion, and the energy of Singapore as the Lion City celebrates its 60th in 2025,” said IHG Hotels & Resorts, Southeast Asia & Korea Managing Director, Vivek Bhalla.

As one of the largest international sporting events in the region, Singapore Smash 2025 will light up the Infinity ∞ Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub from 2 to 9 February, with qualifying rounds from 30 January to 1 February. Finals day tickets are already sold out.