ForwardKeys maps CNY air ticket data

SINGAPORE, 27 January 2025: Air travel data from travel intelligence leader ForwardKeys reveals a significant post-pandemic rebound in Chinese outbound travel for the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) vacation.

The eight-day holiday from the 28 January to the 4 February has prompted a surge in departures, with peaks recorded on the 18 and 25 January as many travellers make their journeys before the festivities.

Photo credit: ForwardKeys.

“The extended holiday CNY 2025, part of a government initiative to stimulate tourism and cultural exchange, is positively impacting travel patterns,” commented ForwardKeys Market Analyst (China) Nancy Dai.

“We’re seeing a clear trend of travellers departing earlier than the official holiday starts to avoid the rush, with another peak expected on 30 January, most likely driven by those seeking short-haul getaways after spending the first days of the holiday at home or with family.”

Regional Travel Rebounds

Chinese outbound travel to Asia during the holiday period is experiencing a remarkable recovery, nearing pre-pandemic levels. “Looking at the whole period from 13 January to 16 February, our flight tickets data reveals a +48% year-on-year increase in outbound travel from China to other Asian destinations, closing the gap with 2019 levels to just 8%,” reported Dai.

“Southeast Asian countries are proving popular,” she added, “ForwardKeys analysis highlights Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam as standout performers, with growth rates of +41%, +26%, and +8%, respectively — compared to their performance in 2019. Relaxed visa policies in these countries have undoubtedly contributed to their appeal. However, while Thailand and Indonesia show year-on-year growth, they remain slightly behind 2019 figures.”

“Japan has emerged as the top-performing destination in Asia. “The depreciation of the Yen has made Japan a desirable option for Chinese travellers, resulting in a staggering 104% increase compared to 2024 — and a 20% increase compared to 2019,” Dai explained.

South Korea, while slightly behind 2019 levels, has seen a 13% increase compared to 2024, supported by a rise in flight capacity.

Russia, UAE, UK and Europe make gains

“While Chinese outbound travel to destinations outside Asia remains -15% below 2019 levels, it has seen a healthy +24% increase compared to 2024. “This demonstrates a strong recovery and increasing demand for international travel beyond Asia,” commented Dai.

Russia, in particular, has seen remarkable growth. “Outbound travel to Russia is +30% up on 2024 and an impressive +39% above pre-pandemic levels — partly due to the rising popularity of winter destinations, eased visa restrictions and increased flight capacity,” Dai explained.

The UAE continues to be a popular visa-free destination, showing +9% year-over-year growth and +14% compared to 2019. European countries, including the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, have also experienced substantial growth, all performing +20% compared to 2024.

Increased seat capacity is a key driver of long-haul growth. “Destinations like Canada, Russia, Spain, the USA, and France have seen substantial increases in seat capacity — 165%, 65%, 55%, 42%, and 18% year-on-year, respectively — making them more accessible to Chinese travellers,” Dai highlighted.

For the full report, visit:

ForwardKeys Chinese New Year report

(Source: ForwardKeys Actual Air Ticket Data)