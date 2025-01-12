Aeroflot resumes flights to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 13 January 2025: Aeroflot has resumed three weekly flights between Moscow and Hong Kong after it paused services in March 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic and in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting international sanctions.

Aeroflot press statements confirm the airline is flying the Moscow-Hong route on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, deploying an Airbus A330-300 aircraft for the 10-hour flight.

Flight schedule

Flight SU212 departs Moscow (SVO) at 1903 and arrives in Hong Kong (HKG) at 1005 (plus a day).

Flight SU213 departs Hong Kong (HKG) at 1155 and arrives in Moscow (SVO) at 1755.

Scheduled commercial flights operate from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO). A search of popular online travel agency booking sites, including ‘Booking.com’ prompts the pop-up message: “Due to government restrictions, we cannot show results for this search.”

Skyscanner responds to flight searches: “In the context of international sanctions, we are currently unable to display content that involves travelling to, from or within Russia.”

Aeroflot says it “expects the Moscow-Hong Kong-Moscow route will be in demand among airline passengers making both business and tourist trips”, pointing to the airline’s website and mobile app to make a booking. Aeroflot’s website quotes a return fare between Hong Kong and Moscow starting at USD663.40 for bookings in February.

Despite international sanctions, Aeroflot operates flights to 108 airports in 21 countries, including the latest addition, Hong Kong.

Aeroflot is Russia’s largest airline. Aeroflot Group also includes Rossiya Airlines and Pobeda Airlines. Aeroflot Group is the leader in the Russian commercial aviation.