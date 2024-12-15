KUCHING, Sarawak, Malaysia, 16 December 2024: In a significant step toward strengthening cross-border tourism, the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) partnered with AirAsia to host the Sarawak Gateway to Borneo Roadshow in Jakarta and Balikpapan last week.

The initiative strengthened ties with Indonesia, reflecting a shared commitment to creating seamless travel experiences for visitors from both destinations.

Sarawak Tourism Board delegates with local media during the Media Gathering Dinner at Penang Bistro, Central Park Mall, Jakarta.

The roadshow underscores Sarawak’s strategic positioning as the Gateway to Borneo — a launch pad for travellers to explore the entire Borneo Island, including Kalimantan, Sabah, and Brunei.

As the main entryway to Borneo, Sarawak offers a blend of travel experiences, from cultural heritage and natural wonders to adventure and business tourism. This collaboration highlights the importance of enhancing connectivity and tourism partnerships to boost regional travel.

Participants during the Sarawak Gateway to Borneo Roadshow in Balikpapan, Indonesia.

Indonesia consistently ranks among Sarawak’s top three source markets for visitor arrivals, making it a vital tourism partner. With the increased frequency of AirAsia flights from Jakarta to Kuching — from three times weekly to daily — travel between the two destinations has become more accessible and convenient.

Additionally, cross-border connectivity from Kalimantan Barat via land checkpoints further strengthens Sarawak’s accessibility, enabling Indonesian travellers from neighbouring provinces to explore Sarawak by road and vice versa. This expanded connectivity cements Sarawak’s role as a central hub for Indonesian travellers eager to experience Borneo’s diverse cultural and ecological landscapes.

The roadshow highlighted Sarawak’s appeal as a multi-faceted destination offering authentic cultural experiences, breathtaking nature, and meaningful community interactions.

Representatives from AirAsia, the Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA), Tourism Malaysia Jakarta, and the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO) collaborated with Sarawak’s tourism, hospitality, and event stakeholders to spotlight its diverse travel offerings.

Key Sarawak partners participating in the roadshow included travel agents and tour operators such as Cat City Holidays, Ping Sing Travel & Tours, and Great Leap Tours. Hotel representatives from Hemisphere Corporation and Imperial Hotel showcased premium accommodations with thoughtful services tailored to travellers’ comfort and convenience.

Business Events Sarawak also participated in, presenting Sarawak’s rising profile as a sought-after destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

Sarawak’s travel ecosystem offers personalised itineraries that balance cultural discovery, adventure, and relaxation. Visitors can explore iconic attractions such as the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Mulu National Park and the newly designated Niah National Park. Additionally, the Sarawak Delta Geopark, recognised as Malaysia’s sixth national geopark in 2022, is on track to achieving UNESCO Global Geopark status by 2026, offering immersive nature-based experiences close to home for Indonesian travellers.

Emerging Muslim-friendly attractions further enhance Sarawak’s appeal with thoughtfully designed amenities, prayer facilities, and culturally enriching experiences tailored for Muslim travellers.

As close neighbours, Indonesia and Sarawak share a deep cultural bond that transcends borders,” said STB’s ASEAN and Domestic Marketing Director Barbara Benjamin Atan. “With daily direct flights, cross-border connectivity, and a shared heritage, Indonesian travellers can easily explore Sarawak’s breathtaking landscapes, unique culture, and warm hospitality in a familiar travel environment yet offers something new and exciting. We look forward to building stronger partnerships that create rewarding travel experiences for both destinations.”

For more information on Sarawak Tourism visit: https://www.sarawaktourism.com/web/home/index/