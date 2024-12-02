KOTA KINABALU, 3 December 2024: Sabah welcomed 667 passengers and 547 crew aboard the MS Seven Seas Explorer last week on a cruise itinerary that explored Borneo Island destinations: Sabah, Brunei and Indonesia.

Sabah Tourism welcomed passengers on its Facebook post, saying, “We’re delighted to have you dock in the vibrant heart of Borneo. Though your stay may be short, we hope you’ll enjoy the charm of Kota Kinabalu — its landscapes, cuisine, and warm, friendly people.”

Traditional welcome for Seven Seas Explorer passengers

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that Sabah welcomed 2.41 million visitors (domestic and international) during the first nine months of 2024, and tourism-generated revenue reached MYR5.62 million.

According to State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, Chinese visitors made up 39% of the total count.

It represented a 28.3% cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Bernama quoted the minister as saying, “This impressive growth is attributed to increased flight connectivity, with 98% of arrivals via air travel. Sabah currently benefits from 377 weekly domestic flights offering 66,546 seats, linking the state to various regions across Malaysia.

“On the international front, Sabah is linked to 17 destinations through 126 weekly flights, with a total capacity of 23,394 seats,” she reported.

(Source: Bernama)