Hungry Hub has an appetite for more

BANGKOK, 11 December 2024: Hungry Hub, a Thailand-based restaurant and hotel reservations platform, is set to host its inaugural “Hungry Hub Red Table Awards 2024” while announcing a strategic partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

This collaboration aims to expand Hungry Hub’s services internationally and spotlight how Singapore’s wide-ranging and innovative gastronomic landscape caters to discerning food enthusiasts and travellers.

Photo credit: STB. The Singapore Tourism Board’s Made in Singapore (MIS) global positioning campaign reinforces Singapore’s culinary capital and food haven status.

Inaugural Hungry Hub Red Table Awards 2024

The ‘Hungry Hub Red Table Awards 2024’ will honour top restaurant and hotel partners’ outstanding contributions throughout the year, featuring over 35 awards across eight specialised categories.

The awards ceremony will showcase excellence in various facets of the culinary and hospitality sectors, including:

● Best Buffet Restaurant for chains maintaining the highest consistent standards;

● Best Rooftop for superior dining experiences with exceptional views

● Best Fine Dining celebrating luxury and attention to detail;

● Rising Star Awards for new partners showing outstanding growth and potential.

The selection process utilises a comprehensive, data-driven evaluation framework, incorporating insights from over 4 million customer reservations processed through the Hungry Hub platform during the previous year.

Partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board

Hungry Hub has announced a strategic partnership with the STB to leverage Singapore’s diverse food scene and Thai and Malaysian visitors as part of a recently launched F&B campaign to showcase Singapore as a global culinary capital.

Hungry Hub will offer curated dining experiences at various acclaimed restaurants in Singapore starting this month. App users can purchase fixed-price meal packages at select restaurants in Singapore, allowing them to browse and choose what they want from pre-selected menus.

Under the partnership, STB and Hungry Hub will launch joint marketing campaigns on social media to promote F&B experiences in Singapore.

STB and Hungry Hub will also engage foodie influencers to visit Singapore and create content around these experiences. They will also include attractions, retail, and leisure events as part of their itineraries to inspire more audiences to discover the destination.

“Dining is important to Singapore’s tourism appeal, showcasing our diverse food culture and heritage. STB has seen a 63% increase in F&B expenditure since the pandemic, indicating an appetite for culinary experiences,” said Singapore Tourism Board Executive Director, Southeast Asia Terrence Voon. “Hungry Hub’s expansion into Singapore presents an exciting opportunity to showcase our city as a premier destination for culinary adventurers, whether at award-winning restaurants or iconic hawker eateries.

About Hungry Hub

Hungry Hub is an online platform that connects diners with promotions and offers from various restaurants and hotels. Hungry Hub currently works with 1,700 restaurant / hotel partners.