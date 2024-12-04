Family time drives 2025 travel plans

SINGAPORE, 5 December 2024: Family comes first as we shape our 2025 travel plans, followed by a desire to discover new destinations, according to Agoda’s 2025 Travel Trend Survey.

Agoda’s latest observations suggest that travellers prioritise quality time with loved ones and seek respite from daily routines. The survey also underscores the growing interest in exploring uncharted territories.

Photo credit: Agoda. Family time equals quality time.

Seven critical insights

Family time: For many travellers, family time equals quality time. Over a third of travellers (34%) plan to travel with family in 2025. Indonesians are the most genuine family travellers, with 58% expecting to go on a multi-generational trip with loved ones. Family travellers are followed by couples (23%) and solo travellers (19%) in most popular travel groupings.

Easy does it: According to the survey. 75% of respondents cited relaxation as their most important travel motivation. Singaporeans desire relaxation the most (87%). Regionally, visiting family and friends follows in second (39%), with cultural exploration in third (34%).

AI-assisted travel planning: Technology plays a pivotal role in shaping travel plans. Most travellers (80%) plan to use travel apps, while about one in eight (12%) are interested in virtual reality tours. Indian travellers appear to be most tech-savvy, with nine out of 10 respondents claiming to use travel apps when booking a trip.

Travel For Less: A significant portion of travellers (65%) plan to spend less than SGD250 per night on accommodation. But price is not a barrier to international travel. 87% of travellers expect to take the same number of trips or more compared to 2024, with most of those journeys crossing borders (52%). Perhaps unsurprisingly, travellers from Hong Kong expect to travel internationally the most (82%) — more than a quarter of respondents (27%) plan to travel domestically and internationally.

In and Out of Office: In addition to traditional business trips, which 28% of respondents expect to embark on, the survey focused on borderless workers who work remotely. One in 25 expects to work remotely in 2025, focusing on combining work and leisure as more companies adopt flexible work arrangements. Most prospective digital nomads in the region are from the Philippines, where one in fourteen travellers expect to work while travelling.

#Inspiration: 84% of travellers expect to visit new destinations in 2025. Travel inspiration can come from many sources, including personal interests and hobbies (71%), great value deals (56%), and recommendations from friends and family (33%). One in five (20%) gets their travel inspiration from social media, with Malaysians and Indonesians most inspired by Instagram and the likes (both 29%).

Life is a rollercoaster: Theme Parks are a reason to travel in Asia. Disney in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, Lotte World in Seoul, Universal in Osaka and Singapore, and Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi are a major draw for year-round tourism. Over one in eight travellers (13%) expect to travel specifically to visit a theme park in 2025. Indonesians seem most excited by the prospects of rollercoasters and amusement, with one in five expecting to visit theme parks.

