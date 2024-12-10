Dubai, UAE, 11 December 2024: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has announced plans to deploy its retrofitted Boeing 777 on flights EK125/126 between Dubai and Vienna starting from 3 January 2025. This will make Vienna the fourth city in the airline’s European network to receive its enhanced, four-class Boeing 777 aircraft.

Emirates’ flight EK125 departs from Dubai at 1540 and arrives in Vienna at 1850. The return flight EK126 departs from Vienna at 2145 and arrives in Dubai at 0625 the following day. All times are local.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents as well as at Emirates retail stores.

Emirates’ latest products

With the introduction of the retrofitted Boeing 777 on flights to Vienna, Emirates will further serve the city with its best-in-class products, including its award-winning Premium Economy, refreshed interiors, and enhanced cabins across other classes. The four-class Boeing 777 features 8 First Class suites, 40 Business Class seats in 1-2-1 configuration, 24 spacious Premium Economy seats and 256 ergonomically designed Economy seats.

On a four-class Boeing 777 aircraft, the 24 Premium Economy seats are arranged in a 2-4-2 layout with 6-way adjustable headrests for added comfort and space – making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers.

The new Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class is inspired by the fresh, open and contemporary design elements of Emirates’ iconic A380 experience, featuring soft leather cream seats accented with champagne trim, lighter wood panelling, a mini-bar, and other technology touches that deliver an elegant and engaging experience. The 40 seats in a 1-2-1 configuration ensures every customer has direct access to the aisle. Seats convert to a spacious flatbed, which reclines up to 78.6 inches. The Business Class seat’s 23-inch HD screen, one of the biggest in the skies, helps deliver the ultimate in-flight entertainment experience.

As part of Emirates’ largest known fleet retrofit project, the airline has so far rolled out 10 upgraded Boeing 777 aircraft into service, currently flying to Geneva, Zurich, Brussels, Haneda, Riyadh, Kuwait, Dammam and Chicago.

For more information on the new Emirates Boeing 777, visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/experience/our-fleet/the-new-boeing-777/

Two decades serving Austria

Emirates currently serves Austria with two daily flights operated by a mix of Boeing 777s and A380s, offering over 1,000 daily seats between Dubai and Vienna. The airline has recently celebrated 20 years of operations in Austria, having launched its services to Vienna in 2004 and so far carried more than 5 Million passengers on over 20,500 flights between Vienna and Dubai, as well as beyond across the airline’s global network.