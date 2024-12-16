Amadeus: Festive season’s hot destinations

BANGKOK, 17 December 2024: As the holiday season approaches, hoteliers are preparing for a surge of travellers seeking warmer climates this year.

Amadeus’ forward-looking business intelligence data reveals the destinations currently recording the top hotel occupancy rates for Christmas and New Year’s (22 December to 4 January), showing year-on-year growth in some major markets worldwide.

Photo credit: Amadeus. Amadeus Demand360 data

According to Amadeus Demand360 data as of 2 December 2024, global hotel occupancy is up 4% from 2023. The top destinations for holiday travel are:

1. Lihue, Hawaii 93% 2. Montego Bay, Jamaica 91% 3. Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam 88% 4. Aruba 86% 5. Queenstown, New Zealand 86% 6. Macau, China 86% 7. La Romana, Dominican Republic 85% 8. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands 85% 9. Bridgetown, Barbados 84% 10. Cebu, Philippines 84%

While the popularity of the Caribbean and Asia Pacific (APAC) remains consistent, the top 10 list of countries is very different to last year’s. China is a new addition to the list, and most of these top destinations have individually seen substantial growth from last year. For example, Lihue in Hawaii has seen a 13% increase from 2023 in hotel occupancy, from 82% to 93%. Cebu, a waterfront city in the Philippines, has seen a 20% increase from 70% to 84% from last year.

The data also highlights significant growth in hotel occupancy at a regional level across Europe (13%), China (10%), Latin America (8%), Asia (9%) and the Caribbean (5%) from last year. Comparatively, growth in hotel average daily rate (ADR) is also seen across these markets, with the Caribbean up 15% and Latin America 9% on 2023 prices.

“The growth we are seeing this year in hotel occupancy in the international markets is positive news for hoteliers worldwide. Warm weather climates are very popular during the holiday season, and it’s interesting to see the shift towards exploring new destinations. The data highlights the continued, growing enthusiasm for travel and presents a real opportunity for hoteliers to understand what is going on in their markets and launch marketing campaigns to tap into this demand. By having access to these forward-looking insights, hoteliers can also better prepare their staff for peaks in occupancy and optimise their revenue strategies,” says Amadeus Vice President of Data Partnerships Hospitality, Katie Moro.

