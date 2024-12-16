Jetstar celebrates 20th anniversary

SINGAPORE, 17 December 2024: Jetstar Asia (3K) celebrated its 20th birthday last Friday, marking two decades of connecting places across the region and offering passengers low fares.

As one of Asia’s first budget airlines, the Singapore low-cost carrier took to the skies on 13 December 2004, helping revolutionise air travel for Singaporeans and travellers across Southeast Asia.

Jetstar Asia recognised its most frequent flyer, Ban Poon Huat, who has travelled with the airline more than 860 times over 20 years.

Jetstar Asia has flown more than 50 million customers across its expanding network to key metropolitan cities and leisure destinations, with more than two-thirds of fares sold for less than SGD100 last year.

Jetstar Asia launched its 20 Years of Adventure Sale to mark the milestone, with one-way fares starting from just SGD70 for flights from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur. Running until midnight on 16

December, the sale included deals to popular destinations such as Okinawa, Japan, Colombo, Sri Lanka and Medan, Indonesia.

Jetstar Asia’s Most Frequent Flyer

To thank him for his loyalty, Jetstar Asia’s Chief Operating Officer, Geof Lui, recently welcomed Ban at Changi Airport as he returned from his latest trip and presented him with a special Jetstar A320 aircraft model and a pair of return tickets to a destination of his choice as a token of appreciation.

Jetstar Asia’s Chief Operating Officer Geof Lui said: “Customers like Ban have been instrumental to Jetstar Asia’s journey, and so we wanted to find a way to show how grateful we are for their continued support”.