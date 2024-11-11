SIA invests in A350-900 cabin retrofit

SINGAPORE, 12 November 2024: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is investing SGD1.1 billion in a multi-year retrofit to install new long-haul cabin products across 41 Airbus A350-900 and ultra-long-range aircraft.

Redefining the premium travel experience on its network, the airline will introduce a luxurious first-class cabin in seven A350-900ULR aircraft, setting new industry benchmarks for travel on the world’s longest routes.

Photo credit: Singapore Airlines. Retrofit plan for A350-900s.

Business Class customers can also expect an elevated travel experience with a new seat, offering greater privacy and comfort on all 41 A350-900 aircraft.

These A350-900 first and business-class products are designed from the ground up, and they are the same seat designs that will be featured on SIA’s upcoming Boeing 777-9 aircraft.

Complementing the new cabin products, the next version of SIA’s KrisWorld in-flight entertainment (IFE) system will offer greater personalisation and an extensive range of lifestyle options across all cabin classes. First-class and business-class seats will also feature new IFE screens.

Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong said: “The new first class and business class seat designs will incorporate thoughtful elements that push the boundaries of comfort, luxury, and modernity, allowing our customers to relax or work effortlessly on board. Premium and economy class customers can also look forward to refreshed cabin interiors that enhance their travel experience.”

SIA Engineering Company in Singapore will deliver the first retrofitted A350-900 long-haul aircraft in the second quarter of 2026, while the first A350-900ULR (ultra-long-haul range) variant will follow in the first quarter of 2027. The entire programme is targeted for completion by the end of 2030.

Post-retrofit, the 34 A350-900 long-haul aircraft will have 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy class seats, and 192 economy class seats. The seven A350-900ULR variants will feature four first-class seats, 70 business-class seats, and 58 premium economy-class seats.