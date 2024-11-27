SINGAPORE, 28 November 2024: Pandaw announced this week that its Mekong ships have been refitted, each with a new state-of-the-art gym, library, and spa.

These facilities complement the extensive open deck spaces that help Pandaw maintain its position as Asia’s premier luxury river cruise operator.

In addition, the classic Pandaw cabin has undergone a makeover, with a new look using beautiful Khmer fabrics, the installation of minibars and Nespresso machines, and a selection of locally sourced tisanes (herbal teas).

Pandaw operates four 28-cabin classic river ships on the Mekong River between Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Phnom Penh, and Siem Reap (Angkor Wat). Two departures weekly schedule cruise durations of three, four, and seven-night experiences.

Classic Vietnam & Cambodia Tour

SAIGON – SIEM REAP

11 nights

From USD3,948

