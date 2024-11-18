NCL launches new 2026 voyages

SINGAPORE, 19 November 2024: Norwegian Cruise Line introduced new sailings across 11 regions during its recent Black Friday sale, including Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Bermuda, Bahamas, and the Mexican Riviera, available from September 2026 to April 2027.

There are more itineraries across Asia, including Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore. In summer 2026, Norwegian Jade will return to Asia for the first time since winter 2019/2020 for an expansive seven-month season, from 7 October 2026 through 10 April 2027.

Photo credit: NCL. Norwegian Jade.

The season will feature 16 open-jaw voyages between four seasonal homeports, including Incheon, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore, as well as two roundtrip voyages from Tokyo.

Norwegian Jade will make its maiden calls to Muara, Brunei Darussalam; Kaoshiung, Taiwan; Jeju (Jeju Island), South Korea; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia; and Coron, Philippines.

Additionally, select sailings will include an overnight stay in Hong Kong as well as late departures from key ports in Japan and South Korea, such as Osaka, Kanazawa, and Busan, offering guests the opportunity to dive deeper into the local nature, cuisine, culture, and nightlife.

Cruises to Australia’s Wine Regions

Norwegian Spirit will arrive in Sydney on 12 December 2026, following a repositioning sailing from Lautoka, Fiji. During her seasonal deployment to Australia and New Zealand, she will offer a collection of five consecutive roundtrip voyages from Sydney, including two specially curated 11-day cruises embarking on 12 December 2026 and 10 January 2027 to some of Australia’s top-rated wine regions.

The voyages will feature calls in Hobart, Tasmania and Kangaroo Island, South Australia, along with overnight stays in Adelaide, South Australia and Melbourne, Victoria. These itineraries are designed to offer wine enthusiasts the chance to explore celebrated vineyards near each port of call, including the iconic valleys of Barossa, Derwent and Yarra.

Guests looking for a shorter getaway can opt for roundtrip four-day “taster” sailings from Sydney with a stop in Hobart, Tasmania.