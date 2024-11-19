ITA Airways starts Bangkok-Rome flights

BANGKOK, 20 November 2024: ITA Airways inaugurated its first direct flight to Thailand on 17 November, connecting Bangkok and Rome Fiumicino.

ITA operates five weekly flights to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday using a 281-seat Airbus A330neo.

At the ribbon-cutting event in BKK airport: Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer of ITA Airways and CEO Volare, Pierfrancesco Carino, Vice President of International Sales of ITA Airways, Benedetto Mencaroni Poiani, Regional Manager for Asia, Middle East, and Africa ITA Airways, Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, Deputy Governor for International Marketing Europe, America, Middle East and Africa of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), HE Paolo Dionisi, the Ambassador of Italy to Thailand.

The inaugural flight AZ758 from Rome Fiumicino landed at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) at 0825 (local time) on Sunday, 17 November.

The new Rome-Bangkok connection is a milestone for the company, expanding its network to a strategic market. Bangkok serves as an important aviation hub for both leisure and business traffic.

ITA Airways Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Volare Emiliana Limosani said: “This route represents a key milestone for us, marking our entry into the Thai market and further extending our reach in Asia alongside our connections to Tokyo, New Delhi, and Malè in the Maldives. As our eighth new destination this year, this route underscores our dedication to creating more travel opportunities for our customers, focusing on Thailand as a key market for both leisure and business travel”.

Flight schedule

Bangkok — Rome Fiumicino: Flights depart at 1215 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday and arrive in Rome at 1900.

Rome Fiumicino — Bangkok: Flights depart at 1515 on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday and arrive in Bangkok at 0740.

During the upcoming 2025 summer season (April to October the airline will reduce flights to three weekly.

The A330 is configured in three classes: Business (30 reclining seats), premium (24 seats), and economy (237 seats).