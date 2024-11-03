IATA: September demand breaks record

SINGAPORE, 4 November 2024: Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 7.1% compared to September 2023, an all-time high for September, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) noted in its latest data released for September 2024

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was up 5.8% year-on-year. The September load factor was 83.6% (+1.0ppt compared to September 2023).

International demand rose 9.2% compared to September 2023. Capacity was up 9.1% year-on-year, and the load factor rose to 83.8% (+0.1ppt compared to September 2023).

Domestic demand rose 3.7% compared to September 2023. Capacity was up 0.7% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.3% (+2.4ppt compared to September 2023).

“The year’s peak travel season ended with demand at an all-time high. This is good news not just for passengers but also for the global economy. Every flight creates more jobs and trade. But the success story of air travel brings challenges. We will soon face a capacity crunch in some regions, threatening to curtail these economic and social benefits. Governments will face a choice: lose out to more dynamic nations that value global connectivity or forge a consensus for sustainable growth. Airlines are making significant investments to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. That needs to be accompanied by an equally active political vision, backed up by actions, to ensure we have efficient and sufficient airport and air traffic management capacity to meet the needs of citizens and businesses to travel,” said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.

Regional Breakdown – International Passenger Markets

All regions showed growth for international passenger markets in September 2024 compared to September 2023. The load factor was mixed: Europe had the highest load factors, and Asia and African carriers also improved, but the Americas and the Middle East suffered falls.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved an 18.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 17.7% year-on-year, and the load factor was 82.6% (+0.5ppt compared to September 2023).

European carriers saw a 7.6% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 7.4% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.9% (+0.2ppt compared to September 2023).

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 4.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 4.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.4% (-0.1ppt compared to September 2023).

North American carriers saw a 0.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 1.9% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.4% (-1.1 ppt compared to September 2023).

Latin American airlines saw a 12.4% year-on-year increase in demand, and capacity climbed 13.9% year-on-year. The load factor was 84.3% (-1.1ppt compared to September 2023).

African airlines saw an 11.9% year-on-year increase in demand, a 6.6% increase in capacity, and a 76.0% load factor (+3.6ppt compared to September 2023).