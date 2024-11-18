Cardamom tents up for tourist season

BOTUM SAKOR National Park, 19 November 2024: Cardamom Tented Camp, located in Cambodia’s Botum Sakor National Park, has expanded its eco-conscious accommodation offering with three premium river-view tents.

The three new tents feature larger balconies, offering guests riverside views and a unique opportunity to experience nature up close.

One of the new tents is set 70 metres apart at the end of a 220-metre walkway, providing an exclusive retreat perfect for couples seeking extra privacy.

Each tent is perched on an elevated frame and features fan-cooled double or twin beds, hot water bathrooms, and spacious balconies designed for relaxation, birdwatching, and wildlife spotting.

“The new riverfront tents offer an unparalleled connection to nature,” says Lodge Manager Allan Michaud. “The serene setting, coupled with opportunities for bird and wildlife spotting right from your balcony, will make these tents popular among guests looking for tranquillity and immersion in the wild.”

Surrounded by lowland mixed forests, the 12 tents at Cardamom Tented Camp circle a natural grassland glade. The camp is a key player in conservation, with profits from its accommodation, riverside restaurant, and eco-activities such as kayaking and guided hikes supporting 18 forest rangers. These rangers patrol the national park, drastically reducing illegal hunting and protecting wildlife such as Asian elephants, silver langurs, and smooth-coated otters.

Guests can engage in the camp’s conservation efforts or simply enjoy the peace and beauty of one of Cambodia’s most remote and untouched environments.

The award-winning camp is accessible only by boat. Its motto, “Your Stay Keeps the Forest Standing,” reflects the ecolodge’s commitment to preserving Botum Sakor National Park’s unique biodiversity.

About Cardamom Tented Camp

Cardamom Tented Camp is an ecolodge in the foothills of the Cardamom Mountains in Cambodia. The 12-unit camp, which includes a restaurant pavilion, staff dormitory, ecotourism equipment, and boat pier, uses solar power to run lodge amenities.

Cardamom Tented Camp is a three-way initiative between Minor Group, YAANA Ventures, and Wildlife Alliance to ensure the land and its biodiversity do not fall into the hands of loggers, poachers, and sand dredging operations.