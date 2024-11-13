Absolute Hotel Services expands in Laos

BANGKOK, 14 November 2024: Absolute Hotel Services Group will add its fourth hotel in Laos after signing a management contract with the property developer Manignom Auto Group Company Limited.

Set along the banks of the picturesque Song River in Vang Vieng, Laos, the upcoming U Vang Vieng hotel will open in 2028 in the popular riverside tourist destination, which is around 400 km north of the Lao capital, Vientiane and on the highway to Luang Prabang.

Absolute Hotel Services Group CEO Jonathan Wigley commented on the news: “We are pleased to expand our footprint in Laos with this stunning riverfront property. Vang Vieng is a destination of unparalleled charm, and we look forward to crafting memorable experiences for our guests in such a beautiful setting.”

The 60-key hotel will offer spacious rooms, a food and beverage outlet, a modern fitness centre, and a swimming pool. The new development reinforces Absolute Hotel Services Group’s commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence, setting new standards in the world of hospitality.

The group already has properties in Vientiane and Luang Prabang under its popular Eastin and U brands.

About Absolute Hotel Services

AHS is one of Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality management and branding companies, with an ever-expanding geographic portfolio of hotels, resorts, and serviced residences. The group’s headquarters are in Bangkok, Thailand, and it has regional offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India, and now Europe.