Shangri-La Singapore appoints new GM

SINGAPORE, 10 October 2024: Shangri-La Singapore has named Stephan Kapek its new Vice President of Operations and General Manager.

Kapek joins the iconic flagship Shangri-La property with an outstanding track record of leadership extending more than 30 years.

He spent nearly 20 years in leadership roles within the Shangri-La group, managing hotels and resorts across multiple destinations. In his most recent position as Vice President of Operations at Shangri-La’s China World Trade Center hotels, he led the three hotels through the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shangri-La Singapore, the brand’s first hotel globally, features 792 guestrooms and suites across three wings, set 15 acres of tropical gardens in the heart of Singapore.

Kapek will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s operations, including Shangri-La Apartments and Residences.