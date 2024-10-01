Qantas launches A380 flights to Africa

SYDNEY, Australia, 2 October 2024: On Monday, Qantas inaugurated its Airbus A380 flights to Johannesburg, Africa, flying the route six times weekly.

The new A380 service will double seat capacity with an extra 130,000 seats between Australia and Africa annually.

Photo credit: Qantas. A380 flies to South Africa.

The Qantas A380 has capacity for 485 passengers across four cabins, with the introduction of the Superjumbo seeing a return of First Class on the route for the first time since 2018. Qantas First features 14 individual suites arranged in an exclusive 1-1-1 configuration and convert into a 212-centimetre bed. The upgauge will also more than double the number of Premium Economy seats available between the cities.

The mega aircraft also features an upper deck lounge for passengers in First and Business, with booth-style seating for 10 people, a self-service bar and an option to order signature drinks and snacks.

Qantas first touched down in South Africa in 1948 with a Lancastrian survey flight from Sydney via Perth, the Cocos (Keeling) Islands and Mauritius to Johannesburg. The first passenger services commenced along the same route in September 1952 using a Lockheed Constellation L-749A. The journey took 66 hours and became affectionately known as the Wallaby Route – a nod to the Kangaroo Route from Australia to London.

Today, the Flying Kangaroo’s flights are nonstop, with the upgauge heralding the first A380 flight by any airline across the southern Indian Ocean.

The national carrier also intends to relaunch direct flights from Perth to Johannesburg from mid-2025, subject to meeting border agency requirements.

More African destinations

The significant increase in capacity comes as Qantas announces a new codeshare partnership with Johannesburg-based carrier Airlink, substantially expanding its network into South Africa.

Qantas will add the QF code on Airlink’s domestic network, enabling seamless connectivity between Qantas flights to Johannesburg and nine South African destinations, including Cape Town, Durban and Hoedspruit. The carrier hopes to add additional Airlink destinations in nearby southern African countries over the coming months, pending regulatory approval.

By codesharing with Airlink, Qantas Frequent Flyers can earn Qantas Points and Status Credits, as well as pay for flights using Points Plus Pay.

Fares on the new A380 flights are available now at qantas.com and via travel agents. Codeshare connections on Airlink are available today for travel starting in late October 2024. All Qantas international fares include a checked baggage allowance, food and beverages, and inflight entertainment as standard with every booking.

Flight times

Sydney to Johannesburg: 14 hours and 40 minutes. Johannesburg to Sydney: 11 hours and 55 minutes.

Qantas has eight active A380s of a fleet of 10, with the remaining two returning to service over the next 18 months.

In addition to Johannesburg, Qantas flies its A380s to Los Angeles, Singapore and London.