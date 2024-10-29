Air Astana introduces winter timetable

SINGAPORE, 30 October 2024: Air Astana has introduced its winter schedule, with the season marked by the launch of new international services to the Middle East, Asia and Central Asia.

New international services include a direct flight between Atyrau and Dubai, operating twice weekly, and increasing flights from Almaty to Dubai to 11 weekly and from Astana to Dubai to nine weekly. In addition, Air Astana will start flights from Astana to Abu Dhabi twice weekly on 31 October and from Almaty to Abu Dhabi twice weekly starting in December.

Air Astana will also expand its network to Saudi Arabia at the end of October, with twice-weekly flights from Almaty to Medina in addition to its existing twice-weekly flights to Jeddah. A weekly service from Shyment to Jeddah is already operational, with a weekly service from Shymkent to Medina to be added later in the season.

Turning to Asia, a new service from Astana to Phuket will operate three times a week, complementing the current 11 weekly flights from Almaty to Phuket and daily flights from Almaty to Bangkok.

During the winter schedule, Air Astana will launch a service from Almaty to Phu Quoc in Vietnam, with five weekly flights. The company has also resumed seasonal flights to the Maldives, with services up to five times a week.

Air Astana will resume flights from Astana to Urumqi twice a week in the China market. It will continue to operate flights from Almaty to Urumqi four times a week, from Almaty to Beijing five times a week, and from Astana to Beijing twice a week.

In the Korean market, Air Astana will increase flights between Astana and Seoul to three times a week, in addition to five weekly flights from Almaty to Seoul.

In Europe, Air Astana will continue to operate flights from Astana to Frankfurt five times a week and a nonstop flight from Almaty to London twice a week. Flights from Amsterdam to Atyrau, Western Kazakhstan, operate all year round.

In other markets, Air Astana will operate flights from Almaty to Delhi nine times a week, from Almaty to Tashkent 11 times a week, daily flights from Almaty to Bishkek, four times a week to Tbilisi, and two flights a week from Almaty to Baku and Dushanbe. Air Astana will operate 40 international and 13 domestic routes, including charter operations during the winter season.

Kazakhstan citizens can enjoy visa-free travel to China, Vietnam, and Thailand.