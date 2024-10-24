China’s outbound travel makes strong recovery

SINGAPORE, 25 October 2024: DidaTravel, a tech-driven global travel distribution company, has shared booking trends that indicate China’s outbound travel continues its rapid recovery, with hotel bookings for trips abroad showing impressive growth.

According to DidaTravel’s latest data, for the Golden Week holiday, when many Chinese travellers take a seven-day break from 1 to 7 October, hotel bookings surged across various regions compared to last year: up by 190% in the Americas, 78% in Europe, 77% in Asia-Pacific, and 106% in the Middle East.

The average hotel stay duration for international travellers remained stable at around two nights, consistent with pre-pandemic trends. While Average Daily Rates (ADR) showed a slight increase in the Middle East, they were marginally lower in other regions compared to last year.

As of 8 October, the top 20 most popular international destinations for Chinese travellers were Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, the United States, Italy, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Turkey, Iceland, the Philippines, and New Zealand.

The most booked destinations among international cities were Bangkok, Tokyo, Singapore, Osaka, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Pattaya, Kyoto, Kota Kinabalu, Jeju, Karon, Dubai, Paris, Patong, Phuket, Abu Dhabi, Chiang Mai, Rome, Milan, and London. For domestic travel, the top destinations included Hong Kong, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, and Macau.

DidaTravel President Stone Fan commented: “The evolving preferences of Chinese travellers signal a new era for the global travel industry. At DidaTravel, we not only prepared for the resurgence of outbound tourism but are also helping to shape it. By leveraging our insights and technology, our commitment remains steadfast in redefining how the world connects with Chinese travellers, creating seamless, enriching journeys that reflect their growing desire for exploration and discovery.”

*All data in this release is based on DidaTravel’s accommodation booking data for the 2024 Chinese Golden Week holiday period, a peak travel season when most Chinese people enjoy an average of seven days off.