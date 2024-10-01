ATIA backs Qatar stake in Virgin Airways

SINGAPORE, 2 October 2024: The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) says Qatar Airways’ investment in Virgin Australia if approved, should mean more competition and connectivity for Australian passengers.

The proposed acquisition of a 25% minority stake from Bain Capital, announced Monday, is subject to approval by the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

If approved, it’s expected to enable the launch of flights from Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney to Doha, meaning more connectivity on itineraries to Europe and other key destinations from 2025.

“If approved, Virgin Australia will be able to launch new services from Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney to Doha, potentially creating more than 100 new connecting itineraries to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. This will ultimately mean more travel options and more competition in the air, which is positive news for travellers,” ATIA acting CEO Ingrid Fraser. “We expect the planes to take to the sky from mid-2025. While the Government must carry out the necessary checks, we urge them to do so expediently to ensure that increased competition and connectivity benefits are realised as soon as possible.

She noted: “Investments like this are a strong sign of confidence in the recovery and future growth of the Australian travel sector. It’s positive that this will provide Virgin Australia with a runway towards long-term sustainable ownership and an anticipated return to public listing.”