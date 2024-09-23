Vietjet to fly to Ahmedabad

HO CHI MINH CITY, 24 September 2024: Vietjet has opened ticket sales for a new direct route linking Danang in central Vietnam and Ahmedabad (India).

Flights on the new route connecting Danang and Ahmedabad will start on 22 October 2024, increasing Vietjet’s routes between Vietnam and India to eight with 60 flights per week.

Flights from Danang to Ahmedabad depart every Wednesday and Saturday at 1910 (local time) and arrive at 2325.

Flights from Danang to Ahmedabad depart every Wednesday and Saturday at 1910 (local time) and arrive at 2325. Return flights from Ahmedabad to Danang operate every Thursday and Sunday, departing at 0025 and arriving at Danang International Airport at 0655 AM (local time).

Vietjet’s website and mobile app offer promotional fares starting from zero VND and various special offers for passengers and tourists until the launch date, 22 October.

Vietjet also offers up to 30% off Business and SkyBoss tickets with benefits such as priority check-in and airport lounge access.

Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat, India’s westernmost state, is a charming mix of ancient and modern architecture. It features landmarks such as Bhadra Fort, Swaminarayan Temple, and Hathee Singh Jain Temple, attracting countless visitors. Meanwhile, Indian travellers will have the opportunity to visit Da Nang, Vietnam’s most livable city, and explore the cultural heritage of Central Vietnam, from Danang to Hoi An and Hue, enjoying stunning beaches, luxurious resorts, and unique cultural and culinary experiences in this hospitable country.