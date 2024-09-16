Qatar expands Saudi network

SINGAPORE, 17 September 2024: Qatar Airways is expanding its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by resuming services to Abha.

Effective 2 January 2025, Qatar Airways will operate two weekly flights to Abha International Airport. In addition, the national carrier of the State of Qatar will also increase its flights to NEOM from two to four weekly flights during the winter season.

Abha, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, marks Qatar Airways’ 11th destination in Saudi Arabia. This addition complements the airline’s existing service to the cities of AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, NEOM, Qassim, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu. With more than 140 weekly flights to the Kingdom, Qatar Airways reaffirms its commitment to enhancing connectivity within the region.

Qatar Airways currently operates two weekly flights to NEOM, which will be increased to four weekly flights starting this winter.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “We are proud to resume flights to Abha and increase frequencies to NEOM, further strengthening our presence in Saudi Arabia. This resumption is a testament to our unwavering commitment to connecting our passengers to the Kingdom’s highly coveted destinations.”

Passengers travelling from Abha will soon be able to connect to the key destinations of Dubai, Manila, and Sharjah and explore new global horizons. Additionally, travellers can enjoy world-class facilities at Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways continues to expand its global network and enhance travel options for Saudi Arabian passengers, reinforcing the airline’s role as a leading carrier in the region. Flights to Abha, NEOM, and other destinations are now available for booking through the Qatar Airways website and mobile application.