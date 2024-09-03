Peach confirms KIX-SIN flights

OSAKA, Japan, 4 September 2024: Peach Aviation’s CEO Kazunari Ohashi announced last week that ANA’s low-cost airline would commence flights to Singapore this December.

The airline will launch daily flights on the Osaka Kansai-Singapore route on 4 December using an Airbus A321LR aircraft. This will be its second medium-haul international route introduced from Osaka following the launch of services to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi in 2023.

Photo credit: Peach Aviation.

Ohashi commented: “We are very pleased to launch the Osaka – Singapore route, our second medium-haul international route and the first for a Japanese airline in 14 years.”

Flight schedule 4 December 2024 to 29 March 2025

Hot on the heels of the new flight announcement, Singapore’s EU Holidays confirmed 31 August its appointment as the airline’s General Sales Agency in Singapore.

ANA’s Peach will face tough competition on the Singapore – Osaka route currently served by Singapore Airlines and Scoot, using Boeing Dreamliner 787s configured with 337 seats (SQ) and 375 seats (Scoot). Singapore Airlines schedules 21 direct flights weekly on the route, while Scoot serves it daily. The average roundtrip fare on the route this year is USD540.

About Peach

Peach Aviation Limited is a Japanese low-cost airline with its head office in Tajiri, Osaka Prefecture. The airline is part of the All Nippon Airways (ANA) Group. Peach is based at seven airports: New-Chitose, Sendai, Narita, Chubu, Kansai, Fukuoka, and Naha. It operates 27 domestic routes and 12 international routes with a fleet of 36 aircraft.