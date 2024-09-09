SINGAPORE, 10 September 2024: Pandaw will introduce a new-build river ship to sail its Kerala Backwaters cruise in South India starting October 2025.

The 10-cabin Kochi Pandaw has been specially designed for this specific cruise route while maintaining the much-loved classic Pandaw cabin and wraparound promenade decks. It will be Pandaw’s fourth ship in India and reflects the increasing demand for cruises on India’s iconic rivers and waterways.

The Kochi Pandaw will be built in a Kochi yard under the supervision of the Pandaw build team, which will be the fruit of an exciting collaboration between Pandaw managers and Kochi-based specialist naval architects.

Many Pandaw loyal guests are expected to combine this route with a river expedition on the Ganges or Brahmaputra, where Pandaw is well established as the premier operator. The Kerala backwaters offer an incredible diversity of culture in addition to breathtaking scenery, beaches and southern Indian cuisine.

The Kochi Pandaw will operate an eight-day weekly circular itinerary from Kochi port. It will visit the main towns and remote areas of the backwaters with its 900 km of waterways connecting rivers with lakes. There will be exciting visits to ancient churches, Hindu temples, artisan villages and the legendary beaches of the Malabar coast.

Cochin International Airport has flights connecting to Europe with Middle Eastern airlines and direct flights to most Southeast Asian cities, in addition to domestic flights connecting to most major Indian cities.

The airport is served by 28 airlines that fly to 52 airports worldwide. Numerous flights from aviation hubs in the Middle East, with Dubai leading with 203 flights monthly to Cochin, are available. Frequent connecting flights from Europe via airports in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, and Kuwait are also available.

In Southeast Asia, Kuala Lumpur has the most flights to Cochin on AirAsia, Batik Air and Malaysia Airlines. There are also flights from Bangkok’s two airports, DMK and BKK, on AirAsia, Thai Lion and THAI. Air India flies direct from Cochin to London, offering three-weekly flights.

The Kerala Backwaters

KOCHI – THOTTAPALLI – KOCHI

Seven nights

FROM USD4,950 PP

