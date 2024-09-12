Marriott names Khao Lak team leader

BANGKOK, 13 September 2024: Marriott International has appointed Debdyuti “Dev” Dasgupta as General Manager of Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa; a new seafront retreat set to open in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Dev joins this new resort following his previous role as general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok. He has transitioned into the GM’s position following a successful career in the fields of financial management, auditing, compliance and accounting, with almost two decades of global executive experience.

Before his five-year spell as GM of Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok, Dev was Cluster Director of Finance for three hotels in Thailand: JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok, and Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa.

The property’s executive team includes director of finance Pattharayuth Sudjit, director of rooms Suphalak Jampasri, director of Sales & Marketing Young Eun Lee, director of Food & Beverage Jose Dominguez, Executive Chef Fabio Genghini, and Director of Human Resources Sukanya Samae.

Commanding a prime location on Bang-Lut Beach, overlooking the Andaman Sea, Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa will feature 283 rooms, suites, and pool villas, seven restaurants and bars, a choice of swimming pools, a beachfront kid’s club, Quan Spa, 24/7 fitness centre, and beachfront activities like yoga and water sports.