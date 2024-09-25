HXB Group launches Marketing Suite

SINGAPORE, 26 September 2024: HBX Group, a leading global B2B travel technology company, announces Wednesday the launch of its Marketing Suite, a combination of marketing services designed to drive growth in the travel space.

With this launch, HBX Group aspires to become a primary retail media network within the travel industry, serving as a point of reference for hotels, DMOs, airlines, mobility providers and any business seeking to engage with travellers and travel distributors.

HBX Group Marketing Suite is composed of two key solutions: Travel Media Solutions and a Digital Marketing Agency.

HBX Group’s Travel Media Solutions offers a suite of complete advertising products in an extensive network of hard-to-reach digital spaces, with the potential to reach over 50.000 travel agencies and 3.500 tour operators across 65 countries, as well as travellers from over 100 booking websites and strategic partners.

These advertising solutions include digital banners on B2B and B2C websites, social media marketing, bespoke newsletters, email sponsorships, and landing pages.

The Digital Marketing Agency is focused on tailor-made strategies developed by expert travel marketers to accelerate business growth within the B2C audience. Services include B2C digital campaign management, marketing advisory, insights, creative services and brand management.