Chinese tourists explore beyond capitals

SHANGHAI, 27 September 2024: As millions of Chinese travellers prepare for the upcoming Golden Week holiday, 1 to 7 October, Trip.com Group’s latest data reveals notable travel flows for the last major travel period of 2024.

Already, Trip.com is witnessing hotel bookings peak in arrivals on 1 October — the day the holiday commences — with the average length of stays over seven days, as workers enjoy a 10-day break by taking just two days off. Total booking growth for stays has also grown year-on-year.

High-quality, mid-tier stays thrive

Regarding travel costs, the top outbound destinations (Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines, Australia, the UK, and the US) have all seen a significant drop in average air ticket prices (including taxes). Travellers increasingly seek high-quality, mid-tier accommodation types. However, in Europe, year-on-year growth of five-star hotel bookings was almost three times higher than in Asia-Pacific.

Long-haul travel on the rise

A significant shift towards long-haul destinations can be seen this year, with Australia, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain topping the list of most sought-after long-haul destinations by Chinese travellers. Long-haul flights have seen an increase compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

European destinations like the UK, Spain, Germany, and Italy are seeing significantly more extended stays, surpassing 10 to 14 days.

Trip.com says more than 30% of Chinese travellers heading for Europe choose multi-destination itineraries, while nearly 80% of Chinese travellers in Asia Pacific opt for single-destination trips.

Additionally, travellers plan further in advance, with visa applications submitted an average of 68 days before the holiday — 29 days earlier than last year. The top countries for National Day visa applications include Japan, South Korea, Australia, the US, Vietnam, New Zealand, the UK, France, and Spain.

Lesser known destinations spark travel flows

With overtourism being one of the challenges for key destinations worldwide, Chinese travellers have increasingly been drawn to quieter, off-the-beaten-path locations this Golden Week, particularly in the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions.

Japanese cities off the main circuit of Tokyo-Osaka-Kyoto, like Yokohama, Takayama and Ito, showed three-digit booking growth, underscoring this trend. Additionally, nature and wellness tourism saw a rise, with Phu Quoc Islands in Vietnam and the hot spring town of Higashiizu in Japan becoming popular for their scenic landscapes and wellness experiences.

European destinations such as Granada and Seville also captured significant attention, with bookings rising 260% and 144%, respectively, reflecting a desire for greater cultural and historical immersion beyond key capitals.

Live entertainment fuels bookings

Live entertainment is pivotal in travel trends this season, with key concerts and events in the Asia-Pacific region happening during the October holiday. Moreover, over 75% of tourists visiting the APAC region are millennials, who have shown strong interest in events and concerts.

Around the holiday period, popular K-pop artists such as Taemin and Taeyang will captivate audiences in Hong Kong, alongside international acts such as John Legend and Ne-Yo. In Bangkok, the girl group Aespa is a draw, while in South Korea, Busan’s Festival Shiwol blends entertainment, culture, and business in a massive event that is expected to draw 450,000 visitors.

In Singapore, hotels within 3km of concert venues have experienced a 214% increase in unique views compared to those farther away, as tourists seek proximity to venues such as Singapore Indoor Stadium, Gateway Theatre, and Capitol Theatre, where major concerts are scheduled.

Cross-border surge in inbound tourism

The growth rate of inbound tourism has also been encouraging, with an increase in bookings. Nine out of 10 of the top outbound destinations were also the top inbound source markets, highlighting the two-way nature between outbound and inbound tourism for China.

This year, Thailand and Singapore, both offering mutual visa exemptions with China, ranked third and fifth respectively in inbound tourism.

About Trip.com Group

Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world. Its mission is “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world.”

Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com