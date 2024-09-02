Chinese incentive group visits Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 September 2024: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, through its agency Tourism Malaysia, rolled out the red carpet at the weekend to welcome 200 incentive participants from China.

Organised by Beijing Jingdong Century Trading Co Ltd. (JD.COM), the incentive group will tour Malaysia for the week ending 5 September 2024.

JD.COM is one of China’s leading e-commerce platforms, linking its customers to various commodities. In addition, JD.com provides services related to the tourism sector through its website, including accommodations, airline reservations, and vacation packages. The incentive group, consisting of JD.COM’s front line of top-performing personnel, is visiting Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, commented: “We are honoured to welcome JD.COM’s incentive group to Malaysia. This visit strengthens our ties with China and allows us to showcase our diverse tourism offerings. We are confident that their experience here will highlight why Malaysia is a top destination for both leisure and business travellers.”

The introduction of visa-free entry for Chinese travellers, effective 1 December 2023 until 31 December 2026, has spurred bookings to Malaysia from China. As of June 2024, Malaysia has welcomed 1,449,711 arrivals from China, an impressive 190.8% increase compared to 2023, which saw 498,540 arrivals.

Tourism Malaysia is intensifying its promotional efforts in preparation for the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, which aims to attract 35.6 million international tourists and generate MYR147.1 billion in tourism revenue.