BANGKOK,12 September 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, confirms that 1 November 2024 is the official opening date of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.

This stunning underwater world-themed paradise represents a major milestone in the company’s expansion plans. It marks Centara’s third property to open in the Maldives and the fourth resort in the group’s portfolio under the renowned family-focused Mirage brand.

Situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a multi-island wonderland which grants guests unprecedented access to two Centara properties (Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives will open in early 2025 as the brand’s fourth Maldives outpost), the resort offers boundless family fun, engaging activities and unique bonding moments amidst its captivating theme. From its expansive outdoor water complex, including a lazy river, swimming pool, kids’ pool, and water playground, to the exciting kids’ club, innovative child-focused Candy Spa, and the acclaimed signature Spa Cenvaree, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is designed to deliver an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages.

The opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is part of the company’s “Future Growth” strategy, which was announced earlier this year. With construction now complete, the final flourishes and finishing touches are being applied so guests can soon be welcomed in Centara’s inimitable warm and gracious style. This stunning resort underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its family-focused hospitality offerings and delivering world-class experiences in key travel destinations.

You can be among the first visitors to experience Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Centara is offering guests special introductory rates, complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under, and free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Male airport and the resort. CentaraThe1 members will also enjoy an additional 15% discount.

This exclusive ‘Me & Centara’ offer runs from now until 20 December 2024 for stays between 1 November 2024 and 31 October 2025. However, any guests who complete their stay by 20 December of this year will receive a voucher to enjoy a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September next year.

To take advantage of these special benefits and explore this exciting new resort visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cmlm/introductoryoffer