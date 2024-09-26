Booking.com: Family travel picks up momentum

SINGAPORE, 27 September 2024: Findings from Booking.com’s recently unveiled Gen.Voyage Research Report indicate that intergenerational travel is picking up across Asia Pacific (APAC).

“Each generation brings its flair to leisure trips — Gen Zs typically crave adventure, Millennials seek spa indulgence, and Gen X and Baby Boomers lean toward sightseeing,” Booking.com explains. “Yet, one thing unites them all: the belief in intergenerational travel as a chance to reconnect with the entire family and create lasting memories rings true for 47% of travellers across APAC and 52% of Singaporeans.”

To download the full report: https://news.booking.com/download/e64f2a04-075b-421f-ba0e-332222171a16/booking.comgen.voyage-researchreport.pdf

Singapore and three destinations in Bali, Indonesia — Seminyak Bali, Kuta Bali and Nusa Dua — rank fourth, seventh and 10th on the Top 10 Destinations list. For the Trending Destinations, Japan’s Urayasu, India’s Ayodhya and Bali’s Uluwatu rank first, second and third.

Booking.com says, “It spotlights top and trending destinations offering family-friendly accommodations and activities everyone can participate in for the ultimate family getaway.”

*Based on search volume between Jan 1 and Mar 31, 2024 for stays between Apr 1 and Dec 31, 2024 on Booking.com.

**Based on year-on-year search volume changes between Jan 1 and Mar 31, 2024 for stays between Apr 1 and Dec 31, 2024 on Booking.com, for cities with more than 500 searches in 2023.