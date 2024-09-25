ATIA social media competition winners

SYDNEY, 26 September 2024: The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) declared on Tuesday that The Don’t Forget Travel Group Director Andrew Sullivan was the #ATAS24 social-media showcase competition winner.

ATIA’s citation said: “Andrew’s LinkedIn post made a lasting impression, standing out with a creative video highlighting the value of being ATAS-accredited and the importance of consumers dealing with an ATAS-accredited agent.”

Andrew Sullivan, Director at The Don’t Forget Travel Group is the winner of the #ATAS24 social-media-showcase competition. Credit: https://karryon.com.au

As the winner, he will travel to Singapore, flying Singapore Airlines (SIA), ATIA’s strategic partner and NTIA’s primary sponsor. ATIA also recognised other outstanding entries with ‘special mentions’.

· Simone Lewis (On The Road Travel Group): Simone’s quirky LinkedIn post showcasing her ATAS accreditation on printed T-shirts captured the value of ATAS. It assured travellers that their travel agents are committed to going above and beyond to bring them high-quality services.

· Kate Collins and Jackie Male (Angas Travel): Their Instagram post reinforced that ATAS-accredited agents meet the highest industry standards, giving clients exceptional service and the reassurance they are being looked after.

· Hastwell Travel and Cruise: Their superhero-themed Instagram entry was fun and colourful, highlighting ATAS accreditation’s superpowers to the travel industry. These powers include reassuring travellers with professionalism and expertise that can save them time and money.

· Travel with a Cause: This post uniquely reinforced the importance of ATAS accreditation, with a cute cameo from their travel dog, Toby, who explains that ATAS accreditation is like “our agency’s badge of honour, showing we meet top-notch standards in the travel biz.”

ATIA’s acting CEO, Ingrid Fraser, commented on the social media competition: “We’re thrilled by the creativity and authenticity displayed in this year’s showcase. As summed up so well by Andrew, ATAS is about having the backs of Aussie travellers, no matter where they are in the world.”

“ATAS accreditation is a mark of distinction, signalling that customers are in safe, reliable hands. We congratulate Andrew and all our special mentions for showcasing the best of our industry.