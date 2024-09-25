Air Astana tanks up A321 for London flights

SINGAPORE, 26 September 2024: Air Astana, in partnership with Airbus, is enhancing the efficiency of its long-haul flights by installing additional fuel tanks on its Airbus A321LR.

This will enable nonstop flights over long-haul distances without technical stops.

The airline plans to resume nonstop flights on the Almaty to London route starting on 4 October 2024. The route has been operating with a technical stop in Aktau since March 2022.

With the new modifications, the route will become fully nonstop and more comfortable, reducing the overall flight time by one hour and 30 minutes to nine hours and 35 minutes. This will make it one of the longest narrow-body routes in the world.

This modernisation is a key component of Air Astana’s long-term strategy to enhance operational efficiency. It incorporates all necessary technical and safety aspects, providing passengers with more comfortable conditions for long-haul flights and improving the airline’s operational performance.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions in terms of revenue and fleet size. The Group operates a fleet of 56 aircraft split between Air Astana, its full-service airline that operated its inaugural flight in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low-cost airline established in 2019. The Group provides scheduled, point-to-point and transit, short-haul and long-haul air travel and cargo on domestic, regional and international routes across Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Far East, the Middle East, India and Europe.