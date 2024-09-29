AI upgrades London flights to A350s

DELHI, 30 September 2024: Air India has enhanced its service on the Delhi-London route by introducing the Airbus A350s-900s that serve the route twice daily.

Air India flies 17 weekly services on the Delhi-London (LNR) route using A350s for 14 flights and Boeing 787-8 for the remaining three flights weekly.

The airline plans to expand its A350 services to the US and other international destinations. This marks a significant step in the airline’s ongoing transformation under the ‘Vihaan.Ai’ initiative, which aims to elevate the passenger experience on all long-haul routes.

Air India’s flagship carrier, the A350, includes a fresh three-class configuration: 28 private suites with full-flat beds in business, 24 seats in a dedicated Premium Economy cabin offering extra legroom and other enhancements, and 264 latest-generation seats in economy.

All seats on the A350 come with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens that offer more than 3000 hours of entertainment content from around the world in 13 international and 8 Indian regional languages with a specific category for 100+ hours of content for kids, which will shortly be complemented by onboard Wi-Fi*.

Guests in business and premium economy will also enjoy updated amenity kits exclusively designed by Ferragamo and TUMI, as well as Air India’s new soft product – Vista Verve – with new chinaware, tableware, glassware and bedding.

Air India has initiated its refit programme, starting with its A320neo, which will be upgraded to a three-cabin configuration. The refit will introduce eight business class seats, 24 extra-legroom seats in premium economy, and 132 economy class seats on the A320neo.

Enhanced features would include new seats, carpets, curtains, and upholstery, as well as cabin lighting, spacious legroom, increased seat pitch, portable electronic device (PED) holders, and USB ports.

The airline will also enhance the travel experience with exclusive lounges at major international hubs, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, London, New York, and San Francisco.