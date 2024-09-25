Accor boosts brands in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 26 Singapore 2024: Accor continues its strong growth trajectory in Singapore with the signing of two new-build properties with three hotel brands set to open by 2027 with its longstanding partners, Fragrance Group Limited and Global Premium Hotels Limited, both owned by Koh Wee Meng.

The landmark agreement will introduce Mövenpick Singapore, the largest Mövenpick hotel in the Asia Pacific, the first Mövenpick Living in Singapore, and a Handwritten Collection branded hotel situated alongside the city-state’s famed and culturally rich Waterloo Street.

From left to right: Chris Cho, Vice President Development, Singapore, Philippines, Japan, Korea and Maldives, Accor; Andrew Langdon, Chief Development Officer, Asia, Accor; Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Asia, Accor; Koh Wee Meng, Chairman of Fragrance Group Limited, Ko Lee Meng, CEO of Global Premium Hotels Limited, and Christy Liu Xiaojing, CFO of Global Premium Hotels Limited.

These new signings reaffirm Accor’s position as the preferred partner for hotel owners across Asia’s premium, midscale, and economy (PM&E) segments. As the region’s leading operator in these categories, Accor is committed to driving value and business performance through its extensive expertise and platforms.

Located near the central business district at Hoe Chiang Road, Mövenpick Singapore will be the largest Mövenpick hotel in Asia Pacific, featuring approximately 808 keys. The same building will house Mövenpick Living Singapore, a 37-key property.

In late 2025, Waterloo Street, renowned for local arts and culture in the heart of Singapore’s civic centre, will welcome a new hotel under the Handwritten Collection brand. The 502-key follows the successful launch of Hotel Faber Park Singapore – Handwritten Collection in late 2023.

Accor has a longstanding strategic partnership with Fragrance Group Limited and Global Premium Hotels Limited. It operates 17 hotels in Singapore, five in Australia, and 3 in the United Kingdom under brands such as MGallery, Mövenpick, Novotel, Mercure, Handwritten Collection, ibis Styles, and ibis budget brands.

Accor currently operates 35 hotels across 13 brands in Singapore, including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Mondrian, Swissôtel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Handwritten Collection, ibis, ibis Styles, and ibis budget.