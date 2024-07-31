Traveloka opens EPIC Sale

BANGKOK, 1 August 2024: There are countless reasons to travel and among them are numerous promotions from the Traveloka EPIC Sale, along with insider tips on flight tickets, hotels, experiences, and other travel products.

This year’s EPIC Sale builds on the record-breaking twofold increase in sales compared to the same period in 2022. This remarkable success inspired more promotions and travel opportunities this year. By engaging with thousands of partners in the tourism industry — including airlines, accommodations, and local attractions — the 2024 campaign underscores the company’s commitment to promoting international tourism.

Traveloka CEO Transport Iko Putera.

Traveloka CEO Transport Iko Putera said: “We understand that everyone has a special dream vacation. Traveloka presents the EPIC Sale to inspire and make it easier for consumers to realise their dream vacations affordably and without hesitation through a wide range of comprehensive travel product offers. Traveloka can be a reliable partner for our Thai consumers at every step of their journey because we believe that every trip is a precious opportunity to create unforgettable memories.”

Traveloka users have until midnight on 11 August to access promotions for a more complete and budget-friendly world travel experience.

Best offers from the Traveloka EPIC Sale

Super EPIC Deal

In addition to EPIC Deal & EPIC Hour Deal, Traveloka will present the Super EPIC Deal with even more fantastic promotions on selected products. With the Super EPIC Deal, round-trip flights to Hong Kong and Singapore with Cathay Pacific Airlines or Qatar Airways are more affordable, with up to 50% discounts. You can also enjoy a relaxing stay at the five-star Hotel with up to 80% discount. Create unforgettable memories with your family at Universal Studios Japan or meet your favourite characters at Hong Kong Disneyland with up to 50% discounts.

EPIC Deal

EPIC Deal offers discounts of up to 80% on flight tickets, hotels, experiences, and other travel products all day long.

EPIC Hour Deal

EPIC Hour Deal provides additional discounts and exclusive offers for hotel bookings every day from 1800 to 2100.

Mark the best time to plan a vacation

Timing is everything when booking travel products. For the best deals, book your travel well before your departure date. This will help you save money and allow for more thorough trip planning.