Speakers line up at ITB Asia Conference

SINGAPORE, 15 August 2024: The ITB Asia Conference 2024, which will run from 23 to 25 October in Singapore, has adopted the theme “Innovating for Tomorrow: Strengthening Future Resilience in Travel and Tourism” for the three-day conference.

Speakers will deliver ground-breaking knowledge and insights across three focused tracks on adapting to changing consumer expectations, improving operational efficiency and creating more sustainable and immersive experiences.

“ITB Asia Conference is where tourism leaders gather to take the pulse of the future and discuss business continuity and resilience trends. ITB Asia is jam-packed and full of energy, celebrating the vibrant travel and tourism scene with its cultural and destination showcases, complemented by a seamless B2B business meetings scheduler,” says organiser Messe Berlin Asia Pacific Executive Director Joyce Wang.

“The most pressing topics critical to the future of MICE, corporate travel, leisure travel, and travel technology will be discussed by a line-up of high-calibre international speakers to strengthen the industry’s resilience and pave the way for the future.”

Opening Keynote ITB Asia 2024

The opening session on Day One, 23 October, will feature a keynote speech from Liz Ortiguera, Managing Director Asia-Pacific and Sr Advisor to CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), titled “Global Trends for Sustainable Travel and Tourism”.

Those seeking insight into the transformative impact of technology in the industry will benefit from the keynote speech, “Navigating the Future of Travel: Embracing Technological Innovation,” delivered by Kevin Goh, Chief Executive Officer, Lodging, CapitaLand Investment Limited and Chief Executive Officer, The Ascott Limited.

ITB Asia – Knowledge Theatre

The Knowledge Theatre will present leading C-suite and industry experts who will share their expertise on tackling overtourism to enhance the guest experience, provide inspiration on moving towards a sustainable and responsible future, explore how to enhance travel experiences through tours and activities and discuss how to navigate the future of travel experiences.

Ananth Ramchandran, Head of Advisory & Strategic Transactions, Hotels & Hospitality, Asia, CBRE, will provide strategies for delivering authentic experiences to travellers and growth strategies for sustainable transformation in the session “Adapt and Pivot: Delivering Authentic Experiences While Prioritising Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Growth”.

A series of talks by national tourism organisations (NTOs) from around the world titled “NTOs’ Talks: Crafting Luxury Escapes – Strategies in Attracting Travellers to Luxury Destinations” and “NTOs’ Talks: Discovering the Hidden Treasures of the World” promises to inspire with innovative approaches and valuable insights into the dynamic landscape of luxury travel marketing as well as discover new perspectives on global travel with unveiling of the hidden gems, cultural wonders, and natural splendours around the world. Attendees can expect thought-provoking takeaways from Franka Gulin, Director of the Croatian National Tourist Board, and H.E. Francisco Tenya Hasegawa, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Peru in Singapore.

Chew Hang Song, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Frasers Hospitality, and Peter Koh, Regional Chair, GBTA APAC Conference Working Group, will discuss the dynamic evolution of extended stay experiences in a fireside chat titled “Hospitality Reinvented: The Evolution of Extended Stay Experiences.”