KUALA LUMPUR, 16 August 2024: Sabah and Sarawak’s One Borneo initiative wins recognition as Malaysia’s Favourite Destinations for the upcoming MATTA Fair, the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) reports this week

The MATTA Fair will be held from 6 to 8 September 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Recognition for the One Borneo collaborative campaign is part of MATTA’s ongoing commitment to promote the diverse and attractive tourism offerings of the two states and Malaysia in general.

The MATTA Fair, recognised as Malaysia’s largest consumer travel fair, will serve as a platform for Sabah and Sarawak to showcase, promote, and market their tourism attractions. Fair visitors can look forward to exclusive travel deals, captivating nature and cultural attractions and interactive activities that highlight the very best of Borneo.

MATTA president Nigel Wong commented: “In partnership with the states of Sabah and Sarawak, MATTA is dedicated to showcasing the unparalleled beauty and cultural heritage of Borneo. This initiative aims to elevate Sabah and Sarawak as premier travel destinations, drawing local and international tourists to experience their unique offerings.”

Sabah Tourism Board CEO, Julinus Jeffery Jimit added: “Apart from highlighting our local products like Tenom coffee and Sabah tea, our Kopitiam-themed zone is for visitors to experience our Culture, Adventure, and Nature (CAN) in an integrated experience from Mountain High to Ocean Deep, where visitors can experience everything from the majestic peaks of Mount Kinabalu to the vibrant marine life. This MATTA Fair, we want every visitor to feel the heart and soul of Sabah through our carefully curated experiences and warm hospitality.”

Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor noted: “Our collaboration with the Sabah Tourism Board is not just about promoting tourism; it is about sharing the heart and soul of Borneo with the world. Together, we create a compelling narrative that positions Borneo, the third largest island in the world, as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination, captivating the hearts of travellers from Peninsular Malaysia and beyond.”

The MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100 for three days, from Friday, 6 September to Sunday, 8 September 2024.

For more information on the MATTA Fair visit: https://www.mattafair.org.my/index.php/en