PAL and STB promote Singapore attractions

MANILA, 27 August 2024: Philippine Airlines has signed a year-long partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to promote travel to Singapore.

The partnership will line up activities highlighting PAL’s flying experience and experiences travellers can explore in Singapore.

A team effort by PAL and STB presents Singapore to Filipino travellers.

Activities include a campaign featuring content creators Laureen Uy and husband Miggy Cruz, lifestyle blogger, and fashion designer Camille Co, complemented by a limited-time seat sale. With special deals on airfare bundled with accommodation and experiences, travellers are in for a treat.

In 2023, the Philippines ranked Singapore’s 6th largest source market for tourism, with nearly 700,000 visitor arrivals, marking an 84% recovery from 2019 visitor arrival numbers. As of June 2024, Singapore has welcomed close to 390,000 Filipino visitors.

New Attractions in Singapore

• Bird Paradise, a wildlife park with over 400 species of birds

• illumi, the world’s largest multimedia illumination event (September 2024)

• Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, an interactive art experience (Q4 2024)

• Minion Land in Universal Studios Singapore (Q1 2025)

• Disney Adventure by Disney Cruise Line (2025)