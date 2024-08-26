PAL and STB promote Singapore attractions

MANILA, 27 August 2024: Philippine Airlines has signed a year-long partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to promote travel to Singapore.
The partnership will line up activities highlighting PAL’s flying experience and experiences travellers can explore in Singapore.
Activities include a campaign featuring content creators Laureen Uy and husband Miggy Cruz, lifestyle blogger, and fashion designer Camille Co, complemented by a limited-time seat sale. With special deals on airfare bundled with accommodation and experiences, travellers are in for a treat.
In 2023, the Philippines ranked Singapore’s 6th largest source market for tourism, with nearly 700,000 visitor arrivals, marking an 84% recovery from 2019 visitor arrival numbers. As of June 2024, Singapore has welcomed close to 390,000 Filipino visitors.
New Attractions in Singapore
• Bird Paradise, a wildlife park with over 400 species of birds
• illumi, the world’s largest multimedia illumination event (September 2024)
• Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, an interactive art experience (Q4 2024)
• Minion Land in Universal Studios Singapore (Q1 2025)
• Disney Adventure by Disney Cruise Line (2025)