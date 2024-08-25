Expedia releases tips on autumn travel

SINGAPORE, 26 August 2024: As the mid-year holiday season winds down, Singaporean travellers embrace the chance to plan a quick getaway during the shoulder-peak travel period.

According to Expedia’s Fall Travel Outlook, released last week, intra-Asia trips remain top-of-mind for travellers. Flight searches for destinations like Tokyo, Bangkok, and Seoul are up by 15%, and average ticket prices for Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Chengdu, and Guangzhou are down 20% or more compared to the summer season.

For budget-minded travellers, autumn is the prime season for deals, as airfares historically drop 20% compared to summer.

For many destinations, it’s “shoulder season,” the sweet spot between tourist high season and seasonal low season when the crowds have dispersed and hotel rates are more wallet-friendly.

Tips and trends from Fall Travel Outlook

• Top fall destinations for Singapore travellers include Tokyo, Bangkok and Seoul, while Chinese cities like Shanghai (+15%), Chengdu (+73%) and Guangzhou (32%) are among the season’s top trending hotspots.2

• For the best deals, travellers should target the week of 15 October, when average international ticket prices (ATP) are the lowest, shaping up to be nearly SGD100 cheaper than during the peak of summer.

“The fall season is one of the best times to travel as the weather cools, seasons change, and travel expenses reduce,” says Expedia Group Brands travel expert for AsiaLavinia Rajaram. “Regardless of the destination, many Singaporeans who want to view the fall foliage should take this opportunity to book a getaway when prices are the lowest during the low-peak travel season.”

Top destinations based on flight searches

• Expedia’s search data highlights nearby Asian countries, such as Tokyo, Bangkok, and Seoul, as the most popular destinations overall for autumn travel. Chinese cities like Shanghai, Chengdu and Guangzhou are also a big draw, as the off-peak season promises lighter crowds frequenting the tourist attractions and lower airfare and hotel prices.

Top for autumn travel

1. Tokyo

2. Bangkok

3. Seoul

4. Taipei

5. Osaka

6. Kuala Lumpur

7. London

8. Hong Kong

9. Shanghai

10. Sapporo

Best and busiest times to travel

• Busiest Travel Dates: The week of 19 November is the busiest, just before the December school holidays.

• Lightest Travel Dates: The week of 24 September is the week of the national examinations, which marks the start of the end-of-school-year assessments.

Shoulder season steals

International destinations with average ticket prices down 20% or more compared to summer include Chengdu, Broome, and Shanghai.

In addition, depart on the week of 15 October to save around 20% compared to the week of 19 November.

To maximise savings when travelling to Thailand, Japan, Malaysia or Korea, book your trip before 30 August 2024 to save up to 25% or more.

(Source: Expedia)