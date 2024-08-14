BANGKOK 15 August 2024: As the summer vacation season peaks, Emirates has unveiled the top five summer travel destinations * that have been gaining popularity among Thai travellers.

The top choices are Hong Kong, Dubai, Paris, Zurich and Milan. With its extensive global network and world-class products and services, Emirates remains the airline of choice for thousands of Thai passengers seeking to explore new and exciting destinations.

1. Hong Kong

Hong Kong, a dynamic metropolis just a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Bangkok, offers Thai travellers an exciting blend of culture, shopping, and culinary delights. From exploring vibrant markets and iconic landmarks to indulging in world-class dining and entertainment, Hong Kong caters to diverse interests. Whether you’re seeking a thrilling adventure or a relaxing getaway, this cosmopolitan city has something to offer every traveller.

Emirates offers a daily nonstop flight from Bangkok to Hong Kong via its iconic A380 aircraft.

2. Dubai

Dubai, a dazzling oasis in the heart of the Middle East, beckons Thai travellers with its unparalleled luxury, vibrant culture, and world-class shopping. Easily accessible with Emirates’ world-renowned hospitality, Dubai offers a perfect escape for those seeking a unique and unforgettable experience. Dubai promises an extraordinary journey for every visitor, from exploring the iconic Burj Khalifa to indulging in exquisite cuisine and simply soaking up the sun on pristine beaches.

Dubai also serves as Emirates’ central gateway to an expansive global network, whereby travellers can connect to countless destinations worldwide, making it the perfect starting point for unforgettable adventures.

Passengers planning to extend their stay in Dubai during their stopover en route to Europe and other destinations can also enhance their visit with My Emirates Pass, which provides exclusive discounts on a range of top attractions. From exhilarating water parks to stunning views from the Burj Khalifa’s observation deck, this pass offers valuable savings on some of Dubai’s must-see experiences. Simply present your physical or digital boarding pass and a valid ID at participating venues to access these special offers. **

Emirates currently operates 35 weekly flights from Bangkok to Dubai and two daily flights from Phuket to Dubai using a mix of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

3. Paris

It’s a little wonder that Paris is one of the most visited cities on the planet. The French capital is home to some of the most iconic attractions in the world, from the Eiffel Tower to Notre Dame and the Champs-Elysées. When travelling to Paris, do not miss a chance to visit the biggest sights, including the Louvre, where you can queue up to gaze upon the Mona Lisa and other art galleries of Paris, wander through the Latin Quarter, and taste local French dishes in an exciting subculture of hip restaurants and cafes.

Emirates operates three daily A380 flights between Dubai and a mix of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

4. Zurich

Zurich is known for its unique mixture of metropolitan charm with nature’s vibrant beauty. Visitors can soak up the sunshine while exploring the scenic Old Town, take a refreshing Lake Zurich cruise, or indulge in shopping along the Bahnhofstrasse, one of the world’s most exclusive shopping streets. For those seeking summer adventures, the city provides easy access to thrilling alpine activities like Mt. Titlis and Jungfraujoch, providing a perfect escape from the heat.

Emirates operates double daily flights between Dubai and Zurich, using a mix of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

5. Milan

Italy’s fashion capital, Milan, is a dynamic city where modern luxury meets historic charm. Beyond the glitz of Milan’s beauty, travellers can discover the city’s rich artistic heritage through its world-class museums high-end shopping malls while exploring renowned fashion brands and, exclusive boutiques, and architectural marvels. Savour the authentic taste of Italy with delicious pizza, rich pasta, and fine wines. Milan is a fashionista’s paradise and a gateway to explore the stunning Lombardy region and other Italian gems.

Emirates operates double daily A380 flights between Dubai and Milan.

* Data refers to the period June – August 2024

** For travel until 31 August 2024

For more information and to book flights with Emirates, visit www.emirates.com/th

Or www.emirates.com