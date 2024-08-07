BANGKOK, 8 August 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand, announced on Tuesday its outstanding performance in the Institutional Investor’s 2024 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Team rankings.

The company secured eight prestigious awards and showcased its excellence in multiple categories.

Institutional Investor, a renowned US-based research and international publisher focusing on global finance, conducted its 14th Annual Asia Executive Team survey with participation from 4,943 buy-side professionals managing an estimated USD2 trillion in Asia (ex-Japan) equities and 951 sell-side analysts.

A total of 1,669 companies and 2,595 individuals across 18 sectors were nominated, with evaluations based on key areas including Financial Disclosure, Services & Communication, ESG, and Board of Directors, as well as attributes for CEOs, CFOs and the Best IR Professionals.

Centara Hotels & Resorts secured the following accolades in the distinguished Gaming & Lodging category:

“These achievements reflect the confidence of investors and analysts in Centara Hotels & Resorts, highlighting the company’s strength in financial oversight, risk management, and ethical practices, as well as its commitment to timely, transparent, and accurate communication with external stakeholders,” the hotel group noted in a press statement.

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com