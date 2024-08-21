BANGKOK, 22 August 2024: BWH Hotels, the global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, is celebrating its expansion in Thailand with the opening of the Best Western Chaweng Samui, the brand’s inaugural property on this popular Thai resort island.

Nestled in the centre of Chaweng, Koh Samui’s liveliest tourist district, surrounded by shops and restaurants and a short walk from the soft sands of Chaweng Beach, the Best Western Chaweng Samui is perfect for families, couples, and adventure seekers who want to immerse themselves in the upbeat atmosphere of this vibrant destination.

Featuring 67 contemporary rooms and suites with modern amenities, guests can unwind in the hotel’s indoor swimming pool and savour international cuisine at the all-day dining restaurant. The property’s central location also puts travellers on the doorstep of Chaweng’s many attractions and activities, from daytime relaxation on Chaweng Beach to sensational shopping, world-class wellness options, cultural discoveries, and Koh Samui’s famous nightlife. Samui International Airport is a 10-minute drive away, and transfers can be arranged with the hotel.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of the Best Western Chaweng Samui, which puts guests in the heart of this popular tourist island. Koh Samui is one of Thailand’s most iconic destinations – a tropical jewel that blends laidback beachfront charm with an upbeat vibe. This new opening reflects our commitment to bringing our brand’s quality standards and service to guests across Asia,” said Olivier Berrivin, Vice President – APAC, BWH Hotels.

With the opening of the Best Western Chaweng Samui, BWH Hotels now offers 21 hotels and resorts across Thailand, with locations in key cities such as Bangkok to resort destinations like Koh Samui, Phuket, Pattaya, Hua Hin, and emerging areas including Buriram and Prachinburi.

To book your stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, please visit www.bestwesternasia.com.

