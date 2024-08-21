Air India steps up its inflight entertainment

GURUGRAM, India, 22 August 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, recently launched its wireless inflight entertainment (IFE) service, Vista, across the existing widebody fleet* to provide customers uninterrupted entertainment until the retrofit.

Following this, Vista will also be available on narrow-body aircraft. Powered by Bluebox, a digital services provider, Vista is being deployed on Bluebox’s Blueview digital services platform and delivered to customers via the Bluebox Wow wireless network system.

Vista enables customers to stream content seamlessly on their electronic devices. From Bollywood blockbusters to Hollywood premieres global music icons to captivating documentaries, the world’s best content will now be at the fingertips of Air India customers.

Additionally, Vista features a live map display for flight tracking. Available on iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, Vista ensures travellers can easily access and engage with new in-flight entertainment content.

Air India’s meticulously curated content library featuring over 950+ hours of entertainment across formats and genres includes classic melodies, timeless favourites, BAFTA and Oscar-winning/nominated titles, short films, acclaimed series, and specially curated content for children, a diverse range of options customised periodically.

*Note: Vista will be available across the widebody fleet, except for the newly inducted B777 and A350 aircraft.