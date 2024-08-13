Air India Express launches six flights

DELHI, 14 August 2024: Air India Express has launched six daily direct flights daily, further strengthening its domestic network. The new flights operate on the Chennai-Bhubaneswar, Chennai-Bagdogra, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata-Varanasi, Kolkata-Guwahati, and Guwahati-Jaipur routes.

Five of these routes are new to the airline’s growing network. The newly introduced Guwahati-Jaipur flight is an exclusive route served by Air India Express. To meet the increasing demand on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram route, previously served with two weekly flights, the airline has now introduced an additional daily service, bringing the total to nine flights a week.

Air India Express Operations:

From/To Chennai: Air India Express now connects Chennai directly to 10 destinations, including Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram domestically, and Dammam, Kuwait, and Singapore internationally. Additionally, the airline offers convenient one-stop connectivity to 24 destinations, both domestic and international.

From/To Bhubaneswar: With this expansion, Air India Express now provides direct connectivity from Bhubaneswar to seven domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. The airline also offers 26 one-stop itineraries to a variety of other destinations.

From/To Bagdogra: Air India Express connects Bagdogra directly to five domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, and offers access to 26 one-stop destinations, both domestic and international.

From/To Kolkata: Kolkata is Air India Express’s third-largest station, operating 124 weekly flights to 34 destinations, including 12 direct domestic destinations and various one-stop destinations.

From/To Thiruvananthapuram: Air India Express offers 12 direct flights connecting Thiruvananthapuram to domestic and international destinations and connects the city to 23 one-stop destinations.

From/To Guwahati: Air India Express connects Guwahati with eight domestic and 23 one-stop destinations, including domestic and international.

From/To Varanasi: With 42 weekly departures, Air India Express connects Varanasi directly to three domestic and one international destination. The airline also provides convenient one-stop itineraries to several other domestic and international destinations.

From/To Jaipur: Air India Express offers nine direct flights connecting Jaipur to domestic destinations and one international destination. The airline also connects Jaipur to 24 domestic and international one-stop destinations.