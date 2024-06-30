KUCHING, 1 July 2024: The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 convened from 28 to 30 June, setting the tone for a transformative celebration under this year’s theme, ‘Evolution’.

In its 27th edition, RWMF transcends its role as a music festival, offering an immersive experience that blends responsible tourism, cultural celebration, and environmental stewardship.

Welcoming attendees from around the globe, RWMF 2024 featured 72 international musicians and 75 local musicians, combining for a total of 22 acts. These performers boast a collective fanbase of 12 million followers across platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, highlighting the festival’s extensive global reach.

The festival’s headliners left an indelible mark on the opening day. Grammy and Golden Globe Award winner Kitaro Live World Tour, renowned for his groundbreaking electronic-instrumental music, performed for the first time in Kuching and at RWMF. This entranced the residents of the Sarawak Cultural Village with ethereal sounds and captivating performances, enchanting the audience and setting a high bar for the festival.

The first day of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), which coincided with the Rainforest Youth Summit (RAYS) closing ceremony, was a resounding success. It set a record for the highest number of attendees in the festival’s 27-year history.

Tickets for the three-day festival were sold out, surpassing last year’s records. “Last evening saw the highest attendance recorded for the first day of RWMF in its 27 years, with many attendees coming from international destinations Europe, Africa, and Australia, along with strong festival goers from ASEAN countries,” said Sarawak Tourism Board. CEO Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor.

“The Rainforest World Music Festival has always been a beacon of cultural celebration, a vibrant tapestry of diverse musical traditions, and a champion for the indigenous voice of the world. In this 27th edition, we are taking an important step forward. With the Evolution of RWMF, we are transforming the festival into a dynamic platform that advocates sustainable practices in tourism and conservation, paving the way for the next 25 years of this festival,” she added.

Supported by sponsors such as Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), TVS, Carlsberg, and others. RWMF 2024 is poised to surpass last year’s attendance, creating a platform for key opinion leaders, environmental advocates, and youth changemakers.

In line with the theme of ‘Evolution’, RWMF 2024 has made bold strides in sustainability and responsible tourism. The festival’s eco-friendly initiatives, eg. a ban on single-use plastics, and the provision of free shuttle buses to reduce carbon emissions, underscore its commitment to environmental stewardship. These efforts inspire positive change, fostering a more environmentally conscious future.

As the Rainforest World Music Festival 2024 unfolded over the weekend, it harmonised the celebration of world music and cultures with the goal of sustainability, ensuring a memorable and impactful experience for all.

For more information on the annual festival, visit https://rwmf.net/.

For information on travel in Sarawak, visit www.sarawaktourism.com.