PATTAYA, 12 July 2024: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group has swept up honours at the Indo-International Achiever Awards 2024 and the India International Influencer Awards 2024.

The Royal Cliff has been recognised in two award categories — ‘Top Destination Wedding Hotels in Thailand’ and the ‘Best Hospitality Leader Award for the Indian and Middle Eastern markets’.

“Success in the awards was due to the efforts of the Deputy Sales Director, Nilesh Kosti, who has looked after organisers and clients to ensure the success of their events,” the hotel group said in a press statement.

Renowned for its luxurious facilities, the Royal Cliff offers a private beach with stunning ocean views as a backdrop. The hotel features exhibition halls and ballrooms that can accommodate gatherings ranging from 10 to over 10,000 guests. An award-winning banquet team, led by a celebrated chef, ensures an exceptional culinary experience, while professional staff cater to each client’s needs. With 1,020 rooms and suites on-site, the Royal Cliff is equipped to provide an unforgettable stay for guests.

Over 100 winners from India and Asia have been recognised across more than 40 categories of the prestigious annual awards. The event aims to bring together influencers, achievers, and dignitaries from various walks of life to honour their significant contributions and inspire future endeavours.

A renowned meeting destination set in a stunning location with breathtaking ocean views, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, along with Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH), is one of Asia’s premier resort–convention destinations that provide a “one-stop convention solution”.

With 62 function venues and over 23,500 square metres of available meeting space, it offers modern facilities, professional services, and advanced technological support to successfully host various events such as weddings, international conferences, exhibitions, product launches, and banquets.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, visit www.royalcliff.com. To follow Royal Cliff on Facebook and Instagram, please visit https://www.facebook.com/royalcliff and https://www.instagram.com/royalcliff/.